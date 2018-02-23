Lithotripsy has revolutionized modern kidney stone management

On February 7, 1980, doctors performed the first ESWL lithotripsy treatment on a patient with kidney stones. Many procedures later, the treatment proved so successful, that it revolutionized modern kidney stone management. Based on extensive research pioneered by Dornier MedTech, lithotripsy is now used on 500,000+ kidney stone patients each year.

Based on decades of experience, the treatment is popular due to its non-invasiveness and reliability, and that it reduces the recovery time compared to surgical options.

