Tradeshow Talks with

​Ohaus Corporation Booth 2801

Why are you at Pittcon this year?

We always come to Pittcon and we have been for a long time now, so although Pittcon is not new for us, we do this year have a whole new line of laboratory equipment, which was launched at the middle of last year. So it's the first time we're showing all this equipment to the general public. That's the main reason why we're here this year!

What are the new products you are here to promote?

We have a whole line of benchtop centrifuges.

Firstly, we have the Frontier 5515 - a small general-purpose centrifuge. We have a refrigerated and non-refrigerated version of these microcentrifuges. The 5515R has the same basic features as the non-refrigerated, same control panel, and the rotors that are used are interchangeable between both models, but the R stands for refrigeration.

Both of these allow for high-speed centrifugation, with a maximum g-force of 21,953 RCF. We also have larger general-purpose centrifuges. These also do high-speed, but also have swing out rotor capacity. Overall our centrifuge line is pretty vast so we're here to talk to potential customers about that.

In addition, we have a whole range applicable to protein purification workflow - starting with incubators to our weighing and mixing products.

The final thing that we really want to show off at Pittcon this year is our new product launching next week, a HT homogenizer for high-throughput sampling. We provide the Lysing tubes, that come prefilled with beads. Researchers can load their sample in here, and then homogenize their sample.

What types of researchers will benefit from using your products?

We sell mainly to the academic research labs, but we also sell to the farming industry, the food, and beverage industry.

What makes these products unique, or stand out against others in the market?

It really depends based on the specific product. For example, the centrifuge models I talked about have many different rotor combinations. They also spin at higher speeds than other competitors on the market. The quality and robustness of all of our products is something to speak about, and overall they look nice!

They look great – and small, too. I would expect them to be bigger for a centrifuge with that much power. Is that right?

It’s true. The footprint of our products is quite small and generally when we design a product we think about footprint from the front to back. We try not to design the product to take up much space left to right because that's more valuable bench space than front to back. You can see the compressors for the refrigerated centrifuges are in the backs of the unit so they're not on the side taking up wasted space.

OHaus Corporation can be found at Booth 2801 at Pittcon this week!