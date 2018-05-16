Pilgrims receive medical support on their journey to Lourdes

The "Interdiocesan pilgrimage to Lourdes" society (Interdiözesane Lourdeswallfahrt DRS) traveled this year to Lourdes with approximately 1900 pilgrims.

To reach their destination, the pilgrims had booked their journey altogether on five airplanes, three buses and one night train. However, because of the railway strikes taking place in France, the night train had to be canceled at the last moment and replaced with eight buses.

As is the case every year, elderly people, as well as people with disabilities, also took part to the pilgrimage. They were hosted in the "Accueil", a facility similar to a hospital. In order for the 190 people to be assisted in the best way possible, some voluntary helpers from the DRS society took care of them. This group of volunteers consisted of more than 400 people: specialists including doctors, caregivers, laboratory assistants as well as many motivated nonprofessional helpers. The cooperation with the various professional groups was received by the volunteers as a very special experience as well as an important enrichment.

In what has meanwhile become almost a tradition, SCHILLER provided the group with a CARDIOVIT FT-1. This helped ensure that in emergency situations, the required technical means to establish a diagnostic were available. Fortunately, although the device came into use several times, no emergency situation occurred. For the participants, this was a memorable week.