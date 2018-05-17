Genevac's Rocket Evaporator used as sample preparation tool to improve natural product extraction

May 17, 2018

Genevac has published a technical article that describes how its Rocket Evaporator has been used by the Technical University of Munich (Germany) as a sample preparation tool for extraction of active phytochemicals from the leaves of Gymnema sylvestre.

Rocket Synergy evaporator and Gymnema sylvestre herb.

Related Stories

A Genevac Rocket Evaporator was chosen to dry the samples because of its high-volume sample capacity, unique technology that eliminates cross contamination due to sample bumping and automated monitoring of temperature and pressure to prevent sample degradation. Employing Genevac’s proprietary SampleGenie technology, with the Rocket Evaporator, enabled TUM scientists to dry samples directly into pre-weighed vials, reducing sample preparation time and facilitating straightforward determination of the extraction yield.

Using a patented low temperature technology, the Genevac Rocket Evaporator has become a defacto standard for natural product researchers seeking to safely extract novel molecules from natural sources. To obtain fragrances from natural products - chemists and perfumers often employ organic solvent extraction techniques to produce a large volume of crude extract. This technique is preferable to steam distillation as the higher temperatures are prone to denaturing the delicate fragrance molecules and some materials do not yield their characteristic aroma using steam. To isolate individual fragrance components from the concentrated extract, one or two-dimensional chromatography is then often the technique of choice. The latest Rocket Synergy Evaporators offer integrated, flexible solutions for processing a wide range of sample volumes. Interchangeable rotors will accommodate tubes, flasks and batch volumes of up to 100 litres.

Source:

http://genevac.co.uk/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genevac’s miVac Quattro concentrator and SpeedTrap enhances clinical pathology sample preparation productivity
Genevac evaporators provide quick and safe sample concentration
Detecting the presence of antibiotic residues in food
Fast and efficient sample lyophilisation with Genevac's HT Series 3 evaporator
Genevac offers miVac DNA for efficient concentration of nucleic acids
Genevac announces HT Series 3 evaporators with Inert Gas Purge option
Genevac’s new web page illustrates advantages of evaporative sample preparation for mass spectrometry
Replace multiple rotary evaporators with one Genevac evaporator

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Many post-menopausal women shy away from discussing their sexual health with their physician, often because they believe it is a natural part of life and they should suffer. Dr. Mickey Karram wants to change that, by encouraging women to talk to their physician about the treatments available to them.

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

More Content from Genevac Ltd

See all content from Genevac Ltd
You might also like... ×
Sample evaporation videos from Genevac offer advice for removing solvents