SP Scientific offers versatile Genesis lyophilizer for research, development or small-scale applications

The Genesis Lyophilizer from SP Scientific has been designed with versatility in mind so that this freeze dryer can meet virtually any research, development or small-scale production lyophilization application.

The Genesis is highly configurable and designed to deliver shelf temperatures as low as -70°C, condenser temperatures to -85°C, operate in bulk or stoppering configurations. Suitable applications include; pharmaceutical development, tissue processing and banking, natural products research and diagnostics reagent production.

Allowing for easy and intuitive scale-up from research, the Genesis makes the perfect mid-scale lyophilizer. The compact, free-standing, mobile design enables the system to be optimally configured to almost any application. Ergonomic profiling allows easy inspection of the vacuum pump and facilitates quick and trouble-free oil changes. For applications where a sterile environment is critical, an easy-to-install clean room version of the Genesis lyophilizer is also available.

The product chamber, shelves and condenser chamber are made of durable 316L stainless steel, with a squared product chamber that ensures easy cleaning and maximum shelf area. A 4-inch diameter port increases vapor flow from the product to the condenser chamber maximizing system productivity. Reliable refrigeration systems with proven CFC-free refrigerants allow Genesis Lyophilizers to achieve a wide range of temperatures enabling freeze drying of all sample types.

The Genesis has a range of powerful control options which allow every aspect of the freeze-drying process to be monitored and controlled. Multiple stage freezing and drying steps can be programmed to enable the best results to be obtained from any product. Controls range from the simple Wizard microprocessor control system to a fully 21 CFR part 11 compliant PC based control system.

The Genesis is available with up to six bulk drying shelves and five vial processing shelves. An expanded range of shelf arrangements, available with a shelf latching kit, allows you to configure it to process a wide variety of vial sizes, with stoppering an option.