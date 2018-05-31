AMSBIO introduces new service for high throughput gene expression analysis

AMSBIO, a global provider of gene editing and personalized medicine technologies, has launched a service for high throughput gene expression analysis.

Based on the NanoString nCounter platform, the service works with a large array of sample types, including formats such as formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE), which have been difficult to analyze by more traditional quantitative PCR.

Using AMSBIO’s NanoString service you can simultaneously analyze expression of up to 800 mRNAs, miRNAs, DNA regions, or proteins. Simply send us your samples, and we will return a detailed gene expression report in less than two weeks. Researchers are able to choose from one of NanoString pre-made gene panels or design their own custom panel. Sample formats include RNA, cell and tissue lysates, whole blood, FFPE tissue, serum and plasma.

Maja Petkovic of AMSBIO, said: