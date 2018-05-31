Merck collaborates with Solvias to offer new MAT kit for pyrogen detection

May 31, 2018

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced a collaboration with Solvias, a Swiss contract research and service provider, to offer the PyroMAT™ System, a new MAT kit for pyrogen detection. The kit, which joins other products in Merck’s Pyrogen Detection portfolio, was developed collaboratively by both companies.

Because pyrogen contaminations in pharmaceutical products, biotherapeutics and medical devices can induce life-threatening fevers, manufacturers must ensure that pyrogen concentrations do not exceed certain limits. The new PyroMAT™ System, the only cell-line-based MAT kit on the market, detects the full range of pyrogens in pharmaceutical raw materials and products.

“Our new PyroMAT™ System has many advantages over existing methods, which are often limited in the products and range of pyrogens that can be detected,” said Jean-Charles Wirth, Head of the Applied Solutions business unit, Life Science, at Merck. “This system offers a high-quality, ready-to-use in vitro method that does not require live animal testing and detects the broad spectrum of pyrogens.”

The new kit eliminates the laboratory work required to maintain the cell line, and the cells are qualified in terms of performance and shipment.

“We are pleased that our collaboration with Merck to distribute the cell-based test is now coming to fruition,” said Karen Huebscher, CEO, Solvias. “The new PyroMAT™ System has significant potential through distinct advantages over current methods of testing for pyrogens. It produces results that are both reliable and reproducible, characteristics that are essential for quality assurance.”

