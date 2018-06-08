Genevac's Rocket 4D Synergy offers automated solvent removal for kilo scale preparative chromatography

The Rocket 4D Synergy evaporator from Genevac is designed to provide a productive tool for automatic drying or concentration of very large volumes.

Configured with a 5-litre 316 stainless steel evaporation vessel – the Rocket Synergy 4D is proven to offer productive automated removal of solvent for labs running kilo scale preparative chromatography equipment.

Traditionally such labs have relied upon using several rotary evaporators to remove the large volumes of solvent from sample fractions. This time consuming manual process requires a dedicated operator to top-up dry ice in cold traps, feed the systems with more product and watch the systems continually. With a Rocket 4D Synergy evaporator you simply load your sample, select a method, press start, and walk away – the system will do the rest.

Compact in size the Rocket 4D Synergy allows you to dry or concentrate your samples with complete confidence as it uses proprietary vacuum technology to suppress solvent bumping and foaming – problems associated with sample loss when using large scale rotary evaporators.

Users wishing to dry volumes larger than five liters require the ‘Autofeed’ option, which enables the Rocket 4D Synergy to automatically draw in further chromatographic eluent ready for evaporation. The Rocket 4D Synergy controls product feed, drying and the discharge of condensed waste solvent without any external intervention. The autofeed system has an integrated rinse circuit which enables dried products to be automatically re-dissolved in a small volume of solvent at the end of the process. Alternatively, the same circuit can be used under manual control for solvent exchange, by selecting a different solvent for re-dissolve. Cleaning the Rocket 4D Synergy between cycles is very straightforward. The PTFE feed tubing is easily detached for cleaning or replacement and the vessel can be readily cleaned, wiped, inspected and even put in a dishwasher. The Rocket 4D Synergy also includes powerful cold traps that maximize solvent recovery protecting the environment and improving drying of samples.