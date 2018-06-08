Genevac's Rocket 4D Synergy offers automated solvent removal for kilo scale preparative chromatography

June 8, 2018

The Rocket 4D Synergy evaporator from Genevac is designed to provide a productive tool for automatic drying or concentration of very large volumes.

Configured with a 5-litre 316 stainless steel evaporation vessel – the Rocket Synergy 4D is proven to offer productive automated removal of solvent for labs running kilo scale preparative chromatography equipment.

Traditionally such labs have relied upon using several rotary evaporators to remove the large volumes of solvent from sample fractions. This time consuming manual process requires a dedicated operator to top-up dry ice in cold traps, feed the systems with more product and watch the systems continually. With a Rocket 4D Synergy evaporator you simply load your sample, select a method, press start, and walk away – the system will do the rest.

Related Stories

Compact in size the Rocket 4D Synergy allows you to dry or concentrate your samples with complete confidence as it uses proprietary vacuum technology to suppress solvent bumping and foaming – problems associated with sample loss when using large scale rotary evaporators.

Users wishing to dry volumes larger than five liters require the ‘Autofeed’ option, which enables the Rocket 4D Synergy to automatically draw in further chromatographic eluent ready for evaporation. The Rocket 4D Synergy controls product feed, drying and the discharge of condensed waste solvent without any external intervention. The autofeed system has an integrated rinse circuit which enables dried products to be automatically re-dissolved in a small volume of solvent at the end of the process. Alternatively, the same circuit can be used under manual control for solvent exchange, by selecting a different solvent for re-dissolve. Cleaning the Rocket 4D Synergy between cycles is very straightforward. The PTFE feed tubing is easily detached for cleaning or replacement and the vessel can be readily cleaned, wiped, inspected and even put in a dishwasher. The Rocket 4D Synergy also includes powerful cold traps that maximize solvent recovery protecting the environment and improving drying of samples.

Source:

http://genevac.co.uk/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Chromatography | Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genevac offers miVac DNA for efficient concentration of nucleic acids
Detecting the presence of antibiotic residues in food
Genevac's Rocket Evaporator used as sample preparation tool to improve natural product extraction
Genevac evaporator systems for removal of solvents from oil and fat samples
Genevac announces HT Series 3 evaporators with Inert Gas Purge option
Fast and efficient sample lyophilisation with Genevac's HT Series 3 evaporator
Genevac’s miVac Quattro concentrator and SpeedTrap enhances clinical pathology sample preparation productivity
Replace multiple rotary evaporators with one Genevac evaporator

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Professor Hedda Wardemann discusses our current knowledge of antibody specificity and how her research team are challenging this, through the discovery of anti-bacterial antibodies with universal specificity.

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

More Content from Genevac Ltd

See all content from Genevac Ltd
You might also like... ×
Genevac’s new web page illustrates advantages of evaporative sample preparation for mass spectrometry