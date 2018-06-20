Merck enters into agreement with HistoCyte Laboratories to distribute cell line reference products

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with HistoCyte Laboratories Ltd, Tyne, U.K., to be the exclusive multinational distributor of the company’s portfolio of cell line reference products for immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization.

“This collaboration gives customers a cost-effective and practical solution to the problem of tissue heterogeneity,” said Jean-Charles Wirth, head of the Applied Solutions business unit, Life Science at Merck. “These reference materials strengthen Merck’s pathology portfolio and provide a robust and standardized means for customers to achieve greater confidence in their analyses.”

Related Stories Merck collaborates with Solvias to offer new MAT kit for pyrogen detection

Under the agreement, Merck will employ its sales, marketing and e-commerce expertise to distribute HistoCyte Laboratories’ comprehensive range of pathology slide controls in the U.S. and other select geographies. Outside of these select geographies, HistoCyte Laboratories will continue to reach customers via its own channels. Financial details were not disclosed.

The unique cell preparations from HistoCyte Laboratories are not typical cell line preparations, Wirth noted. HistoCyte Laboratories’ slides mimic tissue morphology and protein expression much more than the average cell line slide product.

“This is important in pathology and clinical research labs where standardized tissue preparations may be in short supply, causing issues for reliable analysis and diagnosis, as well as cost,” Wirth added.

The controls will be available in cell microarray blocks, thereby fitting into laboratory workflows more easily. In block format, they are a more cost-effective standardized material for routine laboratories.

The founders of HistoCyte Laboratories have more than 30 years of experience in the in vitro diagnostics industry. Colin Tristram, who co-founded HistoCyte Laboratories with Ian Milton, said:

We are excited to have our products available and brand promoted within the U.S. and beyond by Merck. It allows us to focus on our direct market in the U.K. and Ireland, as well as concentrate on further product development."

Merck’s collaboration with HistoCyte Laboratories immediately expands the U.K.-based company’s global reach. Moreover, HistoCyte Laboratories will have access into the U.S. pathology market through Merck, a leader in innovative Life Science products.