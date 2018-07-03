The Ottawa Hospital becomes 500th customer to order RayStation

The Ottawa Hospital has placed an order for RayStation, RaySearch’s innovative radiation therapy treatment planning system, becoming the 500th customer. Since the first sale in 2009, RaySearch has worked hard to ensure that RayStation remains the premier treatment planning system, covering the broadest range of treatment delivery machines and providing the most comprehensive functionality. The steadily growing user base is a testament to the confidence cancer centers have in the system.

RayStation’s capabilities have evolved continuously through regular releases. The latest version, RayStation 8A, includes full planning capabilities for Accuray TomoTherapy® systems, improvements for proton and carbon ion therapy and further integration with RayCare®, the next-generation oncology information system.

The system is appreciated worldwide for advanced functionality such as VMAT, deformable dose accumulation, atlas-based segmentation and Plan Explorer, a unique feature that makes it possible to generate a large number of treatment plans automatically. RayStation functionality will continue to advance at a steady pace to take patient outcomes and clinical efficiency even further.

Dr. Jason Pantarotto, head of the Radiation Medicine Program at The Ottawa Hospital, says:

RayStation will complement our existing technology quite nicely, leading to efficiencies in treatment planning across multiple platforms. With almost 5000 courses of radiation delivered over multiple sites, efficiency is a key component to our care delivery model."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: