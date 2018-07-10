Bruker acquires Lactotronic to expand product portfolio for milk and dairy analysis

Bruker announced today that it has acquired the business of Lactotronic B.V., a Dutch developer and manufacturer of analytical instruments for the dairy industry, with 25 years of experience in milk analysis. Financial details were not disclosed.

MIRA milk analyzer for the determination of fat, protein and lactose

Lactotronic offers high quality and high precision analytical equipment for milk laboratories, including the MIRA™ milk analyzer, to standardize routine milk analysis processes. Its analytical instruments improve milk quality control, as well as the verification of dairy end products, in order to increase production efficiency.

Bruker and Lactotronic have been collaborating on a high-end FT-NIR dairy analyzer capable of analyzing various sample types, from liquid milk products, to solid and semi-solid dairy products. The acquisition will enable further product developments for dairy and milk quality control analyzers.

Urban Faeh, the President of the Bruker Optics division, stated:

As we expand in the food analysis markets, the acquisition of Lactotronic accelerates our development of solutions for milk and dairy analysis, and expands our dairy market presence. The Lactotronic technologies expand our food analysis offerings, and we welcome the talented Lactotronic team with their valuable expertise and long experience in milk analysis."

Sietze Sietzema, the Founder of Lactotronic, commented: