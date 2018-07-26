AMSBIO announces new exosome isolation, manufacturing and characterization service

July 26, 2018

AMSBIO has announced an exosome isolation, manufacturing and characterization service to enable R&D groups to accelerate their discovery and development activities.

Exosomes are small membrane vesicles with a size ranging from 40 to 100 nm. They are known to serve as functional mediators in cell interaction leading to cancer metastasis and have also been implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. Metastasis is a complex multistep process of cancer cell invasion, survival in blood vessels, attachment to and colonization of the host organ. Exosomes influence every step of this cascade and therefore represent a novel strategy for cancer therapy.

Drawing upon many years’ experience of working with exosomes - AMSBIO is able to reliably and reproducibly isolate exosomes from almost any biofluid including plasma and tissue culture media, cerebrospinal fluid, synovial fluid, and even challenging fluids such as mouse bronchial alveolar fluid.

The new service enables labs to simply provide AMSBIO with a biofluid and in return receive high-quality, functional exosomes that are ready to use. Backed by expert scientific support, the AMSBIO exosome isolation and manufacturing service is available across a range of production scales to suit your research needs now and development needs in future.

All exosomes supplied by AMSBIO come complete with Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) characterization data. NTA characterization data allows you to get a clearer picture of the quality of your exosomes without needing to invest in your own NTA instrument. A typical NTA report includes particle analysis data on your exosome including the mean and mode diameter size, particle concentration, and video of the collected data, all gathered in triplicate. This service can also be offered on exosome samples prepared in your own lab.

