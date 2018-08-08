Kids spending more time on screens - increased obesity and heart disease risks

We know the harmful effects of long screen time for children and adolescents and now the American Heart Association has come up with a recommendation to limit screen time to no more than one to two hours per day for children and adolescents. The AHA says that longer screen times for children could raise their risk of future heart disease.

Sedentary behaviors in today’s youth. Image Credit: lOvE lOvE / Shutterstock

Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Stephen Daniels, a spokesman for the American Heart Association in a statement said, “Screen time is associated with being overweight and obese which is associated with high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Once those risk factors, such as obesity, are in play in childhood, they tend to continue into adulthood.” This warning has been supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Dr. David Hill, chairman of the Council on Communication and Media for AAP in a statement said, “Heart health starts during childhood, so I think it's very appropriate that the American Heart Association looks at every issue that can contribute to heart disease.”

This new recommendation comes from a panel of experts from the AHA who looked at two decades of research that associates heart disease and stroke and self-reported time spent with the screen among children and adolescents. Over time they noted that TV viewing has considerably lessened while use of mobile screens are on the rise. Alarmingly, some children aged between 8 and 18 years are spending over seven hours a day on their smartphones, playing video games, on their tablets and watching television. According to Hill, TV viewing may be down but “passive viewing is still children's number one activity - whether it's a video game, or laptop or desktop computer, children are still sitting.”

The expert panel says that this type of sedentary behaviour is associated with obesity and that is linked to cardiovascular disease. Hill said that there is “strong data” that connects time spent in front of the TV and obesity in children. There may be snacking during watching television and also advertising of unhealthy food on TV influencing the child. Tracie Barnett, a researcher at the INRS-Institut Armand Frappier and Sainte-Justine University Hospital Research Center in Montreal, said in a statement, “There are real concerns that screens influence eating behaviors, possibly because children 'tune out' and don't notice when they are full when eating in front of a screen. There is also evidence that screens are disrupting sleep quality, which can also increase the risk of obesity.” Barnett was the lead author of the AHA writing group that came up with the recommendation. “Ideally, screen-based devices should not be in bedrooms,” she said, “because some studies have found that having screen-based devices in the bedroom can affect sleep.”

According to Hill there has been no connection between social media use or video gaming with obesity. This could be because snacking is not possible while gaming. He added however that long term research is necessary before conclusions can be drawn. The expert panel agrees that there is little scientific evidence that predicts the long term effects of long screen time in children. Parents would need advice backed by solid research to incorporate more physical activity and cut down on screen time in their children. The recommendations include making the whole family more active. This includes regular physical activity for the whole family and also removal of TV and mobile devices from the bed rooms. TV time should be scheduled and pre-planned they advised.

The experts agree that not all technology is bad and moderation is the key. Hill cites example of his own child saying that there are “ways to leverage technology to improve health.” He explained that his child got a fitness tracker at the age of 11 and it motivated the physical activity in the child.