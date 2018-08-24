Researchers use mathematical model to predict viral outbreaks

Aug 24 2018

Scientists have identified the cause of outbreaks of enterovirus, one of the most prevalent types of virus in the world.

The findings, from researchers at Imperial College London and published in the journal Science, may help the public and healthcare workers prepare for an outbreak up to two years before it occurs.

The work, funded by the Wellcome Trust, has shown for the first time that the frequency of enterovirus outbreaks over time are linked to birth rates.

Enteroviruses infect mostly children under 10 years old, and strike millions of youngsters every year - 50 million in the U.S. alone.

There are over 100 different types of enterovirus that infect people, causing a range of illnesses, from mild cold-like symptoms such as coughs, sore throat and fever, to more serious conditions such as hand-foot-and-mouth disease, viral meningitis, and encephalitis.

Infections tend to peak during summer and autumn months. Although there are no specific treatments, there is one vaccine available, and others in development.

There have been a number of serious enterovirus outbreaks in recent years. In 2014 a particular strain in the U.S. was linked to severe respiratory illness in young children, and there are thought to be over one million cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease in China each year.

But despite the viruses causing so many infections, scientists still don't fully understand what causes outbreaks.

Dr Margarita Pons-Salort, co-author of the research from the School of Public Health at Imperial said: "There are many different types of enteroviruses that infect humans. Some cause epidemics every year, while others cause epidemics every two or three years. However, until now we didn't know what determined the frequency of these outbreaks, or why some viruses seemed to cause large outbreaks in certain years."

In the study, the team found that outbreaks of a given type of enterovirus were largely determined by the number of children born each year and the development of long-lasting immunity against that type following infection.

Once a child is infected with a specific type of enterovirus, they usually develop immunity to further infections with that virus. The team found that after each outbreak there is a time lag - from the end of the initial outbreak to a new pool of children being born who have not encountered the virus. This second group of children then become infected, and a subsequent outbreak occurs.

Related Stories

The team used a mathematical model to simulate these epidemic patterns for each of the 20 most common types of enterovirus.

To build the model, they used Japanese enterovirus surveillance data. Japan keeps incredibly detailed information on enterovirus outbreaks, and the team used 14 years' worth of information to build the model (from 2000-2014).

They then tested the model, and found that it was able to predict subsequent outbreaks in 2015 and 2016 for most types of enterovirus.

"The accuracy of our model to explain the data means we now understand why these outbreaks occur, and that they are actually highly predictable" said Dr Pons-Salort.

She continued: "This information could allow medical staff to prepare ahead of the outbreak. Our model will also help design vaccination strategies (i.e. who should be vaccinated and when), and anticipate the impact of the vaccine. For instance, it will allow us to calculate the proportion of children that should be vaccinated to avoid a new outbreak."

The team are now testing their model on data from other countries, to ensure it can be applied to other regions around the world.

Their work also suggested that certain types of enteroviruses can fundamentally change their 'appearance' and become more virulent, or more transmissible between people. The team are now working on methods to understand these changes.

Source:

http://www.imperial.ac.uk/news/187834/viral-outbreaks-could-predicted-years-advance/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

NIH begins first-in-human trial of experimental live, attenuated Zika virus vaccine
HPV vaccine carries 25% chance of lifelong sterilization, study finds
Consequences of healthcare-associated infections go beyond patients' physical health
Depression in mothers may affect stress and physical well-being of children
Bacterial activity in child's mouth may serve as biomarkers for autism spectrum disorder
Seattle Children's opens new clinic to provide convenient access to pediatric specialty care services
Screening for HPV could replace routine Pap smears
Researchers use super-resolution microscope to unravel secrets of deadly Nipah virus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists develop universal vaccine with the potential to protect against multiple flu strains