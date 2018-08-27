Active shooter training helps emergency department staff to respond effectively

Aug 27 2018

A new practice improvement initiative and study indicates active shooter training and simulations are vital to ensuring staff is equipped to respond effectively should their emergency department ever become a target for such an act of violence.

The goal was to develop and successfully implement a safety strategy that increased the ability of a large pediatric emergency department staff to effectively respond to an active shooter in their hospital. The corresponding survey results, set to be published online in the Journal of Emergency Nursing on Aug. 27, show that out of 202 emergency nurses and ancillary staff members who participated in active shooter training, 92 percent felt better prepared to respond if a shooting occurred at their facility. Additionally, 70 percent of participants reported an increase in knowledge and readiness.

Related Stories

"We are in the infancy stage of this conversation," study co-author and Emergency Nurses Association member Mary Baker, BSN, RN, said of active shooter training in hospitals. "As emergency nurses, we practice our ACLS and PALS a lot. We've gotten very proficient at it because it's always top of mind. But when it comes to preparing for a catastrophe such as an active shooter in our own emergency department, most nurses have no idea how we'd react because we aren't preparing for it."

Active shooter situations and mass casualty incidents have become an unfortunate and increasing reality in society today. That has put emergency nurses on the front line of caring for victims of mass casualty incidents, but also on alert for the possibility their facility could become part of a large-scale disaster or tragedy.

Due to the complexity and potential devastation of such an incident, it is critical for emergency nurses to be prepared. ENA knows it is vital for emergency nurses to regularly engage in active shooter training and mass casualty preparedness.

Source:

https://www.ena.org/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Temple University Hospital becomes the first in U.S. to perform BLVR using Zephyr valve
Valley Hospital achieves Magnet recognition for fourth consecutive time
Penn Nursing professor's book about children and drug safety wins Arthur J. Viseltear Prize
After-hours telemedicine can lead to fewer hospitalizations and more savings
HSS takes young patients with physical challenges on a surfing trip
Newly FDA-approved procedure for implanting heart pump helps reduce length of hospital stay
Stroke patients appear to receive better care at teaching hospitals with less chance of readmission
Simple score helps predict which hospitalized heart attack patients are at high risk of readmissions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
RxBenefits introduces new tailored and flexible approach to managing hospital pharmacy benefits