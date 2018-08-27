Active shooter training helps emergency department staff to respond effectively

A new practice improvement initiative and study indicates active shooter training and simulations are vital to ensuring staff is equipped to respond effectively should their emergency department ever become a target for such an act of violence.

The goal was to develop and successfully implement a safety strategy that increased the ability of a large pediatric emergency department staff to effectively respond to an active shooter in their hospital. The corresponding survey results, set to be published online in the Journal of Emergency Nursing on Aug. 27, show that out of 202 emergency nurses and ancillary staff members who participated in active shooter training, 92 percent felt better prepared to respond if a shooting occurred at their facility. Additionally, 70 percent of participants reported an increase in knowledge and readiness.

"We are in the infancy stage of this conversation," study co-author and Emergency Nurses Association member Mary Baker, BSN, RN, said of active shooter training in hospitals. "As emergency nurses, we practice our ACLS and PALS a lot. We've gotten very proficient at it because it's always top of mind. But when it comes to preparing for a catastrophe such as an active shooter in our own emergency department, most nurses have no idea how we'd react because we aren't preparing for it."

Active shooter situations and mass casualty incidents have become an unfortunate and increasing reality in society today. That has put emergency nurses on the front line of caring for victims of mass casualty incidents, but also on alert for the possibility their facility could become part of a large-scale disaster or tragedy.

Due to the complexity and potential devastation of such an incident, it is critical for emergency nurses to be prepared. ENA knows it is vital for emergency nurses to regularly engage in active shooter training and mass casualty preparedness.