Mast announces arrival of new Mueller Hinton for antibiotic susceptibility testing

Aug 29 2018

Mast Group Ltd is a market leading manufacturer and supplier of in -vitro diagnostic product solutions for the Microbiology sector. With 60 years of experience in this field and 50 years’ experience in the development of dehydrated culture manufacture. Mast Group Ltd is committed to providing quality products you can rely on.

Related Stories

Culture media was developed to support the growth of micro-organisms to enable

  • Transport of microorganisms
  • Isolation and general culture
  • Presumptive identification of specific bacteria
  • Antibiotic susceptibility test.

Mast are pleased to announce the arrival of their new Mueller Hinton AST agar (DM170D).  A light straw /white colored media, developed specifically for antibiotic susceptibility testing.

Originally developed as the standard medium for the Kirby Bauer method, it is now the media specified by both EUCAST and CLSI for antibiotic susceptibility testing. The new Mast® Mueller Hinton improved performance is demonstrated through the growth of most non-fastidious pathogens and both intra and inter batch-to-batch reproducibility for antibiotic susceptibility testing. It is a loose agar allowing for a better diffusion of antibiotics than other medias, which in turn leads to a truer zone of inhibition, allowing for easy interpretation of your antibiotic disc results.

Source:

http://www.mastgrp.com/

Posted in: Microbiology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CE marked MAST Toxoreagent kit for detection of Toxoplasma antibodies
MAST Isoplex DNA Lyo: New isothermal amplification kit using LAMP technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
MAST ADATAB tablets for routine agar susceptibility testing