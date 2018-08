Differentiation of β-hemolytic Streptococci into Lancefield groups is important for patient diagnosis and subsequent treatment. However, conventional Lancefield grouping techniques are time consuming and laborious.

MAST®STREP (RST201) combines the advantages of latex agglutination technology with a rapid extraction method to provide an efficient system for grouping all streptococci commonly found in human infections.

A rapid simple test procedure which saves time and is easy to perform with a stable liquid enzyme extraction meaning no reconstitution or freezing, the individual reagents maximizing the usage of the kit. The colored codes tops allow for easy identification of reagents, providing rapid, obvious agglutination patterns. The reagents are provided in a recyclable plastic container, which acts as a mini workstation.