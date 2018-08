Staphylococcus is one of the most common genera to be isolated in the routine diagnostic laboratory. Traditional differentiation of S. aureus from other members of the genus has mainly involved slide or tube coagulase tests which are regarded by some workers as being unreliable and laborious to perform. MAST®STAPH(RST101)is a rapid, slide agglutination test offering a convenient, reliable alternative to coagulase tests.

MAST®STAPH(RST101) is based on the test principle described by Essers and Radebold who showed that the presence of bound coagulase (clumping factor) and Protein A could be detected using human plasma coated latex particles. MAST®STAPH(RST101) latex reagent contains particles coated with fibrinogen and IgG. If mixed on a slide with S. aureus organisms, cell-bound coagulase reacts with fibrinogen and/or Protein A reacts with IgG causing rapid agglutination of the latex particles. This kit produces clear, well-defined agglutination patterns, with most positive reactions occurring within 20 seconds.