Sensitive, rapid slide agglutination assay to detect penicillin binding protein 2' in MRSA

With the high prevalence of MRSA worldwide and the increasing problem of epidemic nosocomial multi-drug resistant strains, appropriate management and treatment of infection is important. Recent research suggests that it is more appropriate to either directly detect the mecA gene coding for methicillin resistance or its product PBP2', when identifying MRSA. Some methods can take time and are too expensive for routine testing.

MAST®ALEX- MRSA (RST501) is a sensitive and rapid slide agglutination assay, which detects PBP2' present in MRSA, using latex sensitised with a monoclonal antibody directed against PBP2’. Presented in a convenient latex format, with clear and easy results available in 5 to 10 minutes. A simple and cost-effective format that may be used for screening or diagnosis