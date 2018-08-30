Study reveals surprising findings on teen dating

Aug 30 2018

When it comes to teen dating violence, boys are more likely to report being the victim of violence--being hit, slapped, or pushed--than girls. That's the surprising finding of new research from the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University.

Overall, fewer teens are experiencing physical abuse from their dating partners, with five per cent of teens reporting dating violence in 2013, down from six per cent in 2003.

However, the researchers found 5.8 per cent of boys and 4.2 per cent of girls said they had experienced dating violence in the past year.

First author Catherine Shaffer, a PhD student from SFU who was involved in the study, says more research is needed to understand why boys are reporting more dating violence.

Related Stories

"It could be that it's still socially acceptable for girls to hit or slap boys in dating relationships," she said. "This has been found in studies of adolescents in other countries as well."

She added that the overall decline in dating violence, while small, is encouraging.

"Young people who experience dating violence are more likely to act out and take unnecessary risks, and they're also more likely to experience depression or think about or attempt suicide," Shaffer said. "That's why it's good to see that decline in dating violence over a 10-year span. It suggests that healthy relationship programs are making an impact among youth."

The study is the first in Canada to look at dating violence trends among adolescents over time, and the first in North America to compare trends for boys and girls. Researchers analyzed data from three B.C. Adolescent Health Surveys involving 35,900 youth in grade 7 to 12 who were in dating relationships.

Elizabeth Saewyc, senior study author and UBC nursing professor, said the findings highlight the need for more support programs for both boys and girls in dating relationships.

"A lot of our interventions assume that the girl is always the victim, but these findings tell us that it isn't always so," said Saewyc. "And relationship violence, be it physical, sexual or other forms, and regardless who the perpetrator is, is never OK. Health-care providers, parents and caregivers, schools and others can protect teens from dating violence by helping them define what healthy relationships looks like, even before their first date."

The study analyzed surveys conducted by the McCreary Centre Society, a community-based organization dedicated to adolescent health research in B.C. Results were published recently in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence.

Source:

https://www.ubc.ca/news/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows that clinical diagnosis is not best predictor of avoidable hospitalization
International research effort yields 'Image-Activated Cell Sorting' technology
HPV and other adolescent vaccines do not negatively impact fertility in young women
Penn Nursing professor's book about children and drug safety wins Arthur J. Viseltear Prize
Education program reduces forced sex among adolescents in South Africa
For nursing home patients, breast cancer surgery may do more harm than good
New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism
Australian research breakthrough could lead to more effective treatments for dry eye disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
After-hours telemedicine can lead to fewer hospitalizations and more savings