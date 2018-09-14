Research grade goniometer system to measure light scattering

Sep 14 2018

The Bl-200SM Research Goniometer System from Testa Analytical Solutions e.K. is a precision instrument designed for exacting Static Light Scattering (SLS) and Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) measurements.

Based on a special turntable with precision ball bearings and stepping motor, the Bl-200SM's modern design and quality construction guarantee precise measurements due to the wobble-free movement of the detector. Field proven in leading laboratories around the world the BI-200SM is ideal for macro-molecular studies and submicron particle sizing.

The BI-200SM's modularity simplifies system expansion to suit almost any application. Featuring a standard optical rail, the BI-200SM can be used with neutral density filters, a polarizer, an analyzer, and a reference detector. Special sample requirements can often be met by changing the cell holder design or size. By adding an optical signal splitter to the beam of scattered light and a second detector it is possible to eliminate the traditional effects of very high-speed interference from light scattering detectors.

As you would expect from a research grade system the BI-200SM can measure light scattering over a wide angular range (8° to 155° with 25 mm cells) and offers fine adjustment of measurement angles to 0.01° directly using a large, fine-control knob. Fine-screw vertical adjustment makes center of rotation measurement easier when aligning cells. Precise repeatable data is ensured by automated heating and cooling of the sample cell using and standard external recirculating system.

The advanced BI-200SM Particle Explorer software suite enables fast and easy data collection and analysis. Features of the software suite include an intuitive graphical user interface, built-in help guides / instructional video, high resolution DLS multimodal size distribution calculation, the ability to undertake simultaneous DLS & SLS experiments and much more.

https://www.testa-analytical.com/

