New AirJet XR Sample Cooler from SP Scientific

Sep 29 2018

The AirJet XR Sample Cooler from SP Scientific is designed to provide precision sample temperature control (-90°C to +100°C) for NMR, EPR and X-Ray Diffraction instruments using a mechanically refrigerated, temperature-controlled air stream.

XR AirJet Sample Coolers

Unlike some systems that use expensive, expendable cryogens such as liquid nitrogen or carbon dioxide to control temperature, the AirJet XR requires only house-compressed air to control temperature. When dry air passes through the AirJet XR it is cooled by the mechanical refrigeration system and heat input is precisely regulated to control the temperature of the air stream.

This proprietary design approach creates outstanding temperature stability for your NMR, EPR and XRD instruments of just ± 0.1°C, improving the accuracy and repeatability of your experiments. Long non-magnetic delivery lines allow positioning of the AirJet XR refrigeration system remotely from your sample area – a particularly important consideration for NMR applications.

Compact in design and affordably priced, the AirJet XR enables rapid transitions and precise control between -90°C and +100°C, for flows up to 2 SCFM (56 lpm). The flexible air stream delivery line permits easy and precise nozzle positioning to your experiment.

Fully compliant with global standards, the AirJet XR may be controlled from a PC and includes a wealth of useful features including independent over-temperature and low-flow cut out circuits as well as data logging.

Upcoming lyophilization webinars announced by SP Scientific