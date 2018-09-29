PAXMAN launches latest model of Scalp Cooling System

Sep 29 2018

British scalp cooling expert, PAXMAN have launched the latest model of the PAXMAN Scalp Cooling System (PSCS). Following successful launch in the US this updated model is being rolled out to the UK and rest of world markets.

The improved simplicity of the new generation of PAXMAN Scalp Cooling employs an interactive user interface and touchscreen ensuring ease of use for clinical staff.  Maintaining coolant levels is also simplified by a visual warning system display and an easy-to-use self-drain coolant refill bag.

The new control pump manages the speed and coolant flow, improving the consistency of treatment. Manufacturing technique changes have also been introduced – the front cover of the scalp cooling machine is now injection moulded rather than RIM moulded - to improve the overall aesthetics of the system.

These changes incorporate the latest research, product design and testing carried out by the University of Huddersfield to ensure PAXMAN are at the forefront of innovation. It follows the recent re-design of the silicone cooling cap, which was introduced to ensure the cap fitted patients’ heads more effectively.

Following extensive research by academics into UK head sizes, the latest 3D printing technology was used to produce the optimum head shape. The Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) was judged “outstanding” by the Technology Strategy Board.  

CEO Richard Paxman explains: “Over the years we have invested heavily in new R&D, funding multi-disciplinary research groups and conducting clinical trials to help improve the efficiency of scalp cooling. Ultimately it is our aim to raise the success rate of ‘zero hair loss’ from 50:50 to 80:20 by 2020 and we are committed to working with scientists, oncologists, patients and hospitals around the globe to achieve this.”

Hair loss is consistently ranked as one of the most feared and a common side effect of chemotherapy treatment and often people will refuse it because they don’t want to lose their hair. The damage that chemotherapy causes to the hair follicle can be alleviated by using the scalp cooling treatment, also known as the 'cold cap'.

The concept for the device came when mother of four, Sue Paxman, experienced the trauma of chemotherapy induced hair loss. Drawing from the family’s refrigeration company Brewfitt, Glenn and brother Neil developed the first PAXMAN Scalp Cooler.

Today, the PAXMAN Scalp Cooling System is a world-leading hair loss prevention system for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. It has been used by over 100,000 patients in 32 countries and is responsible for helping patients keep their hair and retain normality during chemotherapy. Sue’s legacy lives on helping people around the globe keep their hair during chemotherapy treatment.

