ScreenIn3D receives accolades after launch of microfluidic cancer screening service

Oct 4 2018

Glasgow, UK based - ScreenIn3D, a partner of AMSBIO, reports on the accolades it has received following the recent launch of its novel microfluidic cancer screening service.

Combining the latest advances in microfluidics and 3D culture - the service uses an optimized screening platform targeted at improving anticancer drug treatment and accelerating development of new personalized medicine solutions.

At the recent Miptec conference in Basle, Switzerland - ScreenIn3D was one of 60 global organizations invited to showcase its cutting-edge life science technologies for research, science and innovation. After two judging sessions, with five different drug discovery technology experts, the Product Innovation award was presented to ScreenIn3D for its cancer drug screening service.

In addition, Theresa Mulholland, of ScreenIn3D, was awarded best oncology poster for her poster 'Microfluidic technology for oncology precision medicine' at the recent EACR Goodbye Flat Biology 2018. Goodbye Flat Biology is a specialist meeting that brings together researchers who are interested in the techniques and applications of 3D culture at the cancer biology, engineering and drug development interface.

At the forthcoming ELRIG Drug Discovery meeting in London, UK - the organizers have invited ScreenIn3D to participate at the event as part of their Innovation Zone. The Innovation Zone, gives up-and-coming companies, with exciting new technologies or services, subsidized access to a major event and critical exposure to the market.

Dr Michele Zagnoni, Chief Scientific Officer of ScreenIn3D said:

We are delighted to have received these prestigious accolades from leading drug discovery experts".

He added:

The widespread interest in our cancer drug screening service is evident in that we have also been invited to talk at two further events - the '3D Structures & Bioprinting for Drug Discovery and Beyond' meeting in Glasgow and the 'Advances in Cell and Tissue Culture conference' in Cambridge ".

Source:

http://www.amsbio.com/

