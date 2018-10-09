Unchained Labs launches Stunner to provide the right tool for biologics researchers

Oct 9 2018

Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, launched Stunner today — the first instrument to combine protein concentration and size-based quality measurements under the same hood.

Every day, biologics researchers ask themselves two critical questions about their samples:  How much protein do I have, and is it in good shape? To get the answers, they typically need to run experiments on multiple instruments, which eats up time and sample. Stunner gives them both in one shot by combining UV/Vis concentration and Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) quality measurements from the same tiny sample.

Related Stories

Stunner gives scientists the best of two worlds — the dead-on UV/Vis accuracy Unchained Labs' Lunatic is known for, and the company's fresh take on DLS technology, which is super easy to use compared to other systems out there. With just 2 µL, Stunner bangs out concentration and quality measurements like hydrodynamic size, polydispersity and detection of aggregates in 1 minute. Researchers dealing with a full plate can knock out 96 samples in an hour. For heavy duty workflows, they can hook Stunner up to their favorite robot to add more zip.

"Biologics researchers have needed a solution like this forever, which makes Stunner a real head-turner," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Concentration is something they check constantly and DLS has been notoriously hard to use. Stunner makes it ridiculously easy to get these measurements at the same time on one system and literally makes DLS a push button activity."

Source:

https://www.unchainedlabs.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

An interview with Professor William Newman, discussing his recent discovery in the field of breast cancer research, and the options that this will provide for women who have a family history of breast cancer but test negative for BRCA1/2 mutations.

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »