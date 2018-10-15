CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2: The latest ECG device from Schiller

With the launch of CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2, SCHILLER is releasing the latest generation of ECG devices.

In the CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2 we have implemented our many years of experience, customer wishes and optimization possibilities. Our developers have used the latest and best technologies. The device makes a quantum leap in electrocardiography in one fell swoop“. Dr. Michela Perrini, Global Product Manager at SCHILLER in Baar, Switzerland

The first 300 units CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2 have already been shipped. The decision makers of Mehiläinen in Finland reveal the devices key qualities they wanted to adopt in their nationwide institution.

The Swiss medical engineering company SCHILLER launches the latest generation in electrocardiography for hospitals, clinics and medical practices.

CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2 features state of-the-art technology, extremely high operation speed, ease of use, and bi-directional WiFi communication to implement the patient data and send the ECG.

The CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2 is equipped with an 8-inch HD colour display for quick and effective ECG review. The screen has touch function keys, which, together with the navigation keys, allow a very fast device operation.

Simplifying the daily clinic life

The sophisticated hardware and software make CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2 very fast. The device's internal memory can accommodate several hundred ECGs. If a record is to be transmitted to an EPA / HIS/ PACS system by WiFi, this can be done in less than a second.

This task is what appreciates one of the first customers that bought five units of CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2: Mehiläinen, a nationwide provider of healthcare services in Finland.

Finnish national recommendations are going to DICOM ECG. So we are updating our ecg process as well as archiving systems. Our long, good and reliable cooperation and experience with SCHILLER systems and devices gave faith in continuity.” Kristina Hotakainen, Director of laboratory services at Mehiläinen Oy

CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2 will be connected with the Mehiläinen Carestream PACS system through the new SCHILLER SEMA.

"The automated DICOM workflow is easy and needs a minimum of manual entries," said Matti Pekka Räsänen, Mehiläinen IT Service Engineer

Fast reliable connectivity in the new workflow with minimum manual work in data recording was an important feature for the Mehiläinen decision makers. Paperless fast recording is easy and effective for the Mehiläinen laboratories and occupational nurses.

High speed for greatest efficiency

“In particular, the very fast and very simple operation was a main customer requirement. With CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2, we were able to bring today's state of the art into medical technology - not an easy task, but we succeeded," says Dr. Michela Perrini, Global Product Manager at SCHILLER.

Using only one navigation key and in three short steps, it is possible to download the patient data via PDQ or work list, to record the ECG, and then to save, print and transmit the data. The device supports paperless workflows, which saves costs.

When a paper report is needed, custom printouts can be made from the internal full sized (A4), high-resolution thermal printer. The long battery life makes a single battery charge sufficient for eight hours of ECG recordings during the labour-intensive clinical routine. In addition, CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2 is robust and reliable.

The alphanumeric keyboard is sealed and easy to clean, making it easier to comply with the strict hospital hygiene requirements. The trolley’s smoothly running wheels and a handle at the optimum height allows comfortable moving and working. With the standardly mounted storage basket, all important accessories are always at hand.

Proven SCHILLER quality

With its latest innovation, SCHILLER has developed an impressive ECG device with many new features that far exceed the high requirements in the healthcare sector. The body illustration on the large screen shows the exact electrode placement for different configurations. A new function indicates when electrodes have been connected incorrectly.

CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2 has highest signal quality, which is especially important for paediatric ECGs. The automatic interpretation provides a reliable analysis of the ECG for both children and adults.

Three software options complete CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2: Stress ECG, ETM Sport for the automatic interpretation of the athlete's heart and CCAA (Culprit Coronary Artery Algorithm).

From a one-man operation to the world’s leading ECG supplier

Company founder Alfred Schiller started his company with ECG devices in the 1970s. To date, a variety of device types have been developed.

SCHILLER is one of the world's leading developers and suppliers of cardiac diagnostics. Currently, more than a dozen ECG devices are available, with special features depending on customer needs, location or the desired accessories.

CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2 is the latest electrocardiography product. It is CE approved. The CARDIOVIT AT-102 G2 is produced at the SCHILLER headquarters in Baar, Switzerland.