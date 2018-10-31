Phase 2b study of nemolizumab shows positive results in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Oct 31 2018

Galderma, Nestlé Skin Health's medical solutions business, today announced positive results from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study of nemolizumab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), a serious, chronic form of eczema. Nemolizumab, an investigational subcutaneous anti-IL-31 receptor A monoclonal antibody, met the primary endpoint of a greater improvement in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) scores from baseline compared to placebo, and met secondary endpoints of major significance to Quality of Life improvement, such as Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) score vs. baseline for example.

Related Stories

"These clinical data, coupled with previous phase 2a results from our licensing partner Chugai, support the growing scientific evidence that the IL31 pathway may be an important driver in atopic dermatitis. These results clearly support dose selection and will allow us to pursue the development as planned. We confirm our intent to progress nemolizumab into phase 3 in 2019 " said Thibaud Portal, Ph.D., Vice President of Galderma's Prescription business.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease, and is the most common form of eczema which frequently begins in childhood and can last through adulthood, although in some patients it may start in adulthood. Moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis is characterized by an allergic response driven by a subset of immune cells called Type 2 helper T cells, or Th2 cells. IL-31, a cytokine released by Th2 cells, is involved in AD associated pruritus by interacting with IL-31 receptor alpha expressed by neurons, and is also thought to play a role in AD skin inflammation and AD skin barrier impairment. Moderate-to-severe forms of atopic dermatitis can be characterized by pronounced cutaneous dryness, and skin lesions marked by redness, infiltration/papulation, crusting/oozing, and lichenification, with periods of lesion exacerbation accompanied by intense itching, scratching, and skin damage that can lead to secondary infections. Moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis can negatively impact patients' lives and is associated with a high burden to patients particularly with itching, sleep deprivation and depression.

Source:

http://www.galderma.com

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Tall people more likely to get cancers, finds study
NHS comes up with a list of 20 most painful conditions
Scientists call for microbiota vault of healthy bacteria
Researchers program open wound cells to turn into healthy skin
Progenitor cells for human bone and cartilage have been identified
Skin cells show minimal damage, maximum pigmentation when exposed to sunlight every 48 hours
More parents are concerned about taking babies swimming in public pools
Combination of Opdivo and Yervoy shows four-year survival benefits in patients with advanced melanoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Self-lubricating condoms may help raise condom usage