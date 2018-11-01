AMSBIO expands range of high quality FFPE cancer cell line controls

AMSBIO has expanded its range of high quality FFPE cancer cell line controls for immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH) and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) applications.

Variations in FFPE tissue sample quality and experimental setup can lead to misleading results without reliable controls. Traditional cell or tissue-based control specimens often present intra specimen variation, lot-to-lot variations and inconsistent biomolecule quality, driving a need for higher quality controls.

CellMax™ FFPE cell line products are highly affordable and consistent controls manufactured using a patent-pending process that maintains both cell morphology and preserves nucleic acids and proteins. Cells are harvested by a proprietary trypsin-free method, preserving cell surface antigens and inflicting minimal physical damage that could lead to a loss of biomarkers. With over 100 tumor cell lines from major cancer types, controls are available in an unmatched variety of formats, including whole blocks, arrays and scrolls that can be tailor made to suit any your workflow. These cell line controls exhibit highly consistent density and homogeneity across the entire cell pellet slide and throughout a whole block ensuring accurate results time after time.

The CellMax™ FFPE range of cancer cell line standards present a renewable source of positive and negative controls for assay development and routine analysis.