AMSBIO expands range of high quality FFPE cancer cell line controls

Nov 1 2018

AMSBIO has expanded its range of high quality FFPE cancer cell line controls for immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH) and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) applications.

Variations in FFPE tissue sample quality and experimental setup can lead to misleading results without reliable controls. Traditional cell or tissue-based control specimens often present intra specimen variation, lot-to-lot variations and inconsistent biomolecule quality, driving a need for higher quality controls.

Related Stories

CellMax FFPE cell line products are highly affordable and consistent controls manufactured using a patent-pending process that maintains both cell morphology and preserves nucleic acids and proteins. Cells are harvested by a proprietary trypsin-free method, preserving cell surface antigens and inflicting minimal physical damage that could lead to a loss of biomarkers. With over 100 tumor cell lines from major cancer types, controls are available in an unmatched variety of formats, including whole blocks, arrays and scrolls that can be tailor made to suit any your workflow. These cell line controls exhibit highly consistent density and homogeneity across the entire cell pellet slide and throughout a whole block ensuring accurate results time after time.

The CellMax FFPE range of cancer cell line standards present a renewable source of positive and negative controls for assay development and routine analysis.

Source:

http://www.amsbio.com/

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AMSBIO introduces new, powerful CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing kits
AMSBIO launches clinical grade stem cell culture medium for regenerative medicine
AMSBIO introduces MyEZGel 3D-iPSC Matrix for more accurate in vivo predictions
AMSBIO launches circulating tumor DNA Reference Standards
AMSBIO introduces new service for high throughput gene expression analysis
AMSBIO and University of Strathclyde jointly launch new screening company
AMSBIO's TUNR kits allow flexible and precise control of gene expression
AMSBIO introduces new isogenic cell lines for cancer research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
AMSBIO offers new activator cell line for immune checkpoint therapy research