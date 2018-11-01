Genevac's EZ-2 Series centrifugal evaporator aids forensic investigations

Genevac’s EZ-2 Series centrifugal evaporator is being used by a growing number of forensic science labs as a preferred sample preparation tool for applications including drug and alcohol testing as well as toxicological screening.

Forensic investigations often use the sensitivity and identifying power of Mass Spectrometry (MS), typically with solid phase extraction and evaporation as part of the sample preparation process. Blood and urine analysis are widely used for forensic investigations into drug-related deaths, drug-facilitated crimes and in the clinical assessment of alcohol and drug consumption. Hair analysis can also provide evidence of drug or alcohol abuse over time, as part of program compliance for those participating in drug or alcohol dependency treatment or for workplace or health insurance screenings. The EZ-2 has been proven to streamline the sample preparation process whilst maintaining sample integrity and improving sensitivity.

Using Genevac’s patented Dri-Pure® sample protection system, the EZ-2 can dry forensic samples without cross-contamination and sample loss due to solvent bumping, which is commonly experienced with other evaporator systems.

“To enable all users to achieve higher recoveries for volatile analytes and repeatable results each time, the EZ-2 has been made easier to use than other conventional nitrogen blowdown systems,” said Genevac Product Manager Dr. Induka Abeysena, who explained in addition to accommodating many samples, the centrifugal evaporator can operate entirely unattended.

“Beneficially, the EZ-2 temperature control and auto-stop systems protect and ensure your sample integrity, to provide extra peace of mind with thermally sensitive samples,” said Dr Abeysena.