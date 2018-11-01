Genevac's EZ-2 Series centrifugal evaporator aids forensic investigations

Nov 1 2018

Genevac’s EZ-2 Series centrifugal evaporator is being used by a growing number of forensic science labs as a preferred sample preparation tool for applications including drug and alcohol testing as well as toxicological screening.

Forensic investigations often use the sensitivity and identifying power of Mass Spectrometry (MS), typically with solid phase extraction and evaporation as part of the sample preparation process. Blood and urine analysis are widely used for forensic investigations into drug-related deaths, drug-facilitated crimes and in the clinical assessment of alcohol and drug consumption. Hair analysis can also provide evidence of drug or alcohol abuse over time, as part of program compliance for those participating in drug or alcohol dependency treatment or for workplace or health insurance screenings. The EZ-2 has been proven to streamline the sample preparation process whilst maintaining sample integrity and improving sensitivity.

Related Stories

Using Genevac’s patented Dri-Pure® sample protection system, the EZ-2 can dry forensic samples without cross-contamination and sample loss due to solvent bumping, which is commonly experienced with other evaporator systems.

“To enable all users to achieve higher recoveries for volatile analytes and repeatable results each time, the EZ-2 has been made easier to use than other conventional nitrogen blowdown systems,” said Genevac Product Manager Dr. Induka Abeysena, who explained in addition to accommodating many samples, the centrifugal evaporator can operate entirely unattended.

“Beneficially, the EZ-2 temperature control and auto-stop systems protect and ensure your sample integrity, to provide extra peace of mind with thermally sensitive samples,” said Dr Abeysena.

Source:

https://www.spscientific.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genevac announces HT Series 3 evaporators with Inert Gas Purge option
New AirJet XR Sample Cooler from SP Scientific
Extremely versatile SP Scientific's Benchtop Pro freeze dryers
SP Scientific offers versatile Genesis lyophilizer for research, development or small-scale applications
Genevac's third generation benchtop EZ-2 centrifugal evaporator
Genevac heat transfer plates improve microplate sample evaporation
SP Scientific's versatile benchtop freeze dryer for pharmaceutical and biotech labs
Renowned freeze-drying expert presents webinar on basics of lyophilization

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

More Content from SP Scientific

See all content from SP Scientific
You might also like... ×
Genevac's Rocket Evaporator used as sample preparation tool to improve natural product extraction