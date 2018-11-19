Efficient method for producing induced pluripotent stem cells

AMSBIO announces that induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell expert - Dr Masato Nakagawa from the Nobel Prize-winning Yamanaka Lab at the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, Kyoto University, Japan will give 3 talks in the UK on the 10th and 11th December 2018.

Appearing at the Wellcome Genome Campus (Cambridge), the MRC Centre for Regenerative Medicine (Edinburgh) and at Guys Hospital (London) - Dr Nakagawa will present a talk on how to obtain well-reprogrammed and uniform human iPSCs using a combination of efficient reprogramming systems with a xeno-free and feeder-free culture system (StemFit®)

Human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) and iPSCs hold promise as powerful tools for regenerative medicine, however traditional culture methods using feeder cells and other animal-derived products present numerous safety concerns when applying reprogrammed cells to clinical applications.

To address these issues, Dr Nakagawa presents a novel culture system for hESCs and iPSCs using a combination of StemFit® and additional animal free cell culture materials.

In his presentation he describes how this efficient method of producing cells for both research and clinical applications, offers a simple, reproducible method for the reprogramming of somatic cells and rapid expansion of single cell clones to produce clinical-grade iPSCs.

In a recent independent study++, media of different formulations were compared with StemFit® for culturing iPS cells.

The resultant research data showed, iPS cells cultured with StemFit® offered higher cell proliferation, lower lactate accumulation and demonstrated better homogeneity of gene expression compared with iPS cells cultured with 4 other media.

