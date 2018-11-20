SCHILLER showcases five new products at MEDICA

Nov 20 2018

SCHILLER is proud to present the latest five new products in Düsseldorf at MEDICA. Not there? Take a first glance here.

SCHILLER's medilog®AR Holter system locates atrial fibrillation in zero seconds, analyses respiratory episodes and shows high-resolution HRV. It is shock- and splash-proof, easy to clean and works for over two weeks thanks to the dual-battery concept.

CARDIOVIT CS-104 is a complete ECG system, pre-installed and tested by SCHILLER, ready for use in practices, clinics, and hospitals. It offers resting ECG with the SCHILLER ECG analysis program ETM as well as ETM Sport, Resting Rhythm recording of up to twenty minutes and Exercise ECG.

The CARDIOVIT CS-200 Office ErgoSpiro system performs cardiopulmonary function tests (CPET) according to the latest ATS/ERS guidelines. The metabolic tests combined with diagnostic-quality 12-lead exercise ECG is suitable for a wide range of subjects, from clinical patients to high-performance athletes.

Based on FRED® PA-1, the easy-to-use defibrillator for public access areas, SCHILLER developed FRED® PA-1 Online, which can connect with LifeDataNet® G2 Remote Monitoring System.

FRED® easyport® plus is the latest SCHILLER defibrillator: its outstanding weight of only 780 g and its small size combined with greatest functionality are unique in the world.

Source:

https://www.schiller.ch/corp/en/five-new-products-ready-discover


