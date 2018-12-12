AMSBIO expands Wnt signaling pathway product range to aid research

Dec 12 2018

AMSBIO has expanded its range of Wingless/Integrated (Wnt) recombinant proteins, stable reporter cell lines, antibodies and ELISA kits to assist researchers in the fields of developmental biology and oncology.

β-catenin

The Wnt family of cysteine-rich secreted polypeptides comprise more than 16 mammalian family members involved in several important cell functions such as cell cell-cell communication, proliferation, migration, polarity, survival and self-renewal. In addition, the Wnt3a signal plays an important role in the ability of organoids to expand. Additionally, loss of activation of Wnt expression is associated with alteration of cell fate, morphogenesis and mitogenesis.

Related Stories

AMSBIO offers a comprehensive range of Wnt human and mouse recombinant proteins in high (85 – 90%) and low (75%) purity. These human recombinant proteins are purified from HEK293 cells while the mouse proteins are expressed in CHO cells. Both are highly suitable for various cell-based assays and treatments. Recombinant Wnt proteins are now also available with a new Wnt stabilizer that can significantly extend the activity of this protein, extending half-life of Wnt3a in serum-free medium to about 24-30 hours (in contrast to half-life of around 2 hours without stabilizer).

High purity HEK293, HCT-116 or SW480 Wnt reporter cell lines are available from AMSBIO all of which have matching controls and can also be ordered as a package in pairs. These stable cell lines have shown particular utility in applications including evaluation of Wnt protein bioactivity or stability and screening of anti-Wnt compounds, antibodies, signal enhancers and to monitor the activity of ß-catenin-based Wnt signal transduction pathway.

For detection of several different Wnt proteins, AMSBIO offers several sensitive and easy-to-use human and mouse ELISA assay kits. AMSBIO also offers a range of polyclonal Wnt antibodies produced in-vivo, suitable for ELISA, IHC and Lateral Flow applications.

Source:

http://www.amsbio.com/

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ScreenIn3D receives accolades after launch of microfluidic cancer screening service
Engineering immune cells to develop promising cancer treatment
AMSBIO introduces new, powerful CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing kits
AMSBIO introduces MyEZGel 3D-iPSC Matrix for more accurate in vivo predictions
AMSBIO announces new exosome isolation, manufacturing and characterization service
AMSBIO's TUNR kits allow flexible and precise control of gene expression
AMSBIO and University of Strathclyde jointly launch new screening company
AMSBIO expands range of high quality FFPE cancer cell line controls

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
Efficient method for producing induced pluripotent stem cells