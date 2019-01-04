Socio-demographic variables contributing to malnutrition in adolescents

Jan 4 2019

In the current issue of Family Medicine and Community Health (Volume 6, Number 4, 2018; DOI: https://doi.org/10.15212/FMCH.2017.0122, Smitha Malenahalli Chandrashekarappa, Narayana Murthy Mysuru Ramakrishnaiah, Renuka Manjunath of the Department of Community Medicine, JSS Medical College, Mysore, Karnataka, India consider socio-demographic variables that might be contributing to malnutrition in the age group between 16-19 years (late adolescence).

Many countries, including India, have introduced nutritional programs for the improvement of nutrition in adolescents. Such studies help to evaluate the progress made by such programs, and also by identifying the factors contributing towards malnutrition, would help the planning and implementation of better programs towards specific target groups. Since adolescents form the future of any country, focusing on adolescent nutrition, which has major health implications in the life cycle of an individual, is the need of the hour, more so when it comes to developing countries.

