SP Scientific sponsors Lyoscopedia freeze-drying seminar

Jan 11 2019

SP Scientific announces sponsorship of the popular 14th annual European freeze-drying seminar Lyoscopedia, being held in the Congress Centrum (Würzburg, Germany) on March 13, 2019.

Designed for both freeze-drying experts and novices, the interactive seminar format of Lyoscopedia 2019 provides a platform for exciting discussions about freeze-drying topics relevant to both academic research and industrial applications.

Related Stories

In addition to four talks covering the basic principles of freeze drying, the Lyoscopedia 2019 program includes talks on analytical methods for evaluation of the quality of freeze dried products, characterization of heat and mass transfer in freeze-drying, new innovations in freeze-drying process analytics, new opportunities using a mini freeze dryer for process and product development optimization, strategies for the development of appropriate placebo formulations and alternative freeze-drying configurations.

The Lyoscopedia 2019 seminar program will be accompanied by freeze-drying equipment demonstrations and a poster session. Preceding the event, on March 12, all participants are invited to a wine tasting at the local Juliusspital winery.

Source:

https://www.spscientific.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Extremely versatile SP Scientific's Benchtop Pro freeze dryers
New insightful webinar on miniaturization in freeze drying
SP Scientific launches new, powerful lyophilizer control system
Renowned freeze-drying expert presents webinar on basics of lyophilization
Genevac's third generation benchtop EZ-2 centrifugal evaporator
Genevac's EZ-2 Series centrifugal evaporator aids forensic investigations
Wilmad-LabGlass manufactures precision OEM glass and quartz parts
New EZ-2 centrifugal evaporator to safely remove solvents from cytotoxic drug preparations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from SP Scientific

See all content from SP Scientific
You might also like... ×
SP Scientific offers versatile lyophilizer for small-scale production