SP Scientific sponsors Lyoscopedia freeze-drying seminar

SP Scientific announces sponsorship of the popular 14th annual European freeze-drying seminar Lyoscopedia, being held in the Congress Centrum (Würzburg, Germany) on March 13, 2019.

Designed for both freeze-drying experts and novices, the interactive seminar format of Lyoscopedia 2019 provides a platform for exciting discussions about freeze-drying topics relevant to both academic research and industrial applications.

In addition to four talks covering the basic principles of freeze drying, the Lyoscopedia 2019 program includes talks on analytical methods for evaluation of the quality of freeze dried products, characterization of heat and mass transfer in freeze-drying, new innovations in freeze-drying process analytics, new opportunities using a mini freeze dryer for process and product development optimization, strategies for the development of appropriate placebo formulations and alternative freeze-drying configurations.

The Lyoscopedia 2019 seminar program will be accompanied by freeze-drying equipment demonstrations and a poster session. Preceding the event, on March 12, all participants are invited to a wine tasting at the local Juliusspital winery.