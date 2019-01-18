SP Scientific introduces new microsite dedicated to its Line of Sight approach

Jan 18 2019

SP Scientific has launched a microsite dedicated to its new Line of Sight (TM) approach, a breakthrough suite of freeze-drying equipment with scalable lyophilization and process analytical tools (PAT).

The goal of Line of Sight is to bring pharmaceutical products safely and quickly to market by enhancing product and process knowledge at every step and substantiate the process within a data-rich environment. The new sp-lineofsight.com  microsite provides site visitors with relevant background and data supporting utilization of this approach as well as detailed information regarding each of the freeze dryers including LyoCapusle, LyoStar and LyoConstellation as well as the technologies and PAT tools that can be integrated. Hosted videos, white papers and archived webinars from thought-leaders and industry freeze drying experts are just some of the resources that can be accessed and used as reference and educational tools.

A focused point of discussion on the microsite is that utilization of the Line of Sight suite results in expansion of the known design space and as a result, users can develop a more flexible approach in their development and manufacturing process. This makes it easier to implement continuous process improvement and maintain product integrity within the boundaries of that design space. Ultimately, adopting the Line of Sight approach to lyophilization ensures superior product quality and uniformity, while creating a data-rich environment for the successful implementation of scale up and down strategies.

https://www.spscientific.com/

