SCHILLER AED FRED easyport helped save life of elderly person in Vienna

Vienna, shopping mall Donau Zentrum: Thanks to FRED easyport, the security guard Kevin Kuntschnig saved the life of a customer.

Recently, the security guards of the shopping mall Donau Zentrum in Vienna were equipped with the SCHILLER AED FRED easyport. Several newsplatforms now published the joyful message of a saved life thanks to the lightweight and easy-to-use SCHILLER AED.

The security guard Kevin Kuntschnig (second from the right) saved the life of an 91-year-old customer who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while shopping in the Donau Zentrum. The incident happened on 29th November 2018. SCHILLER is glad to share that the elderly person is recovering and wishes all the best!