AMSBIO's experimental cell lines help enhance search for new CAR T therapies

Jan 22 2019

AMSBIO has added new experimental cell lines to its CAR T cell research range.

Recent FDA approval of CAR T cells for treatment of leukemia and lymphoma has resulted in rapid growth in research on the therapeutic uses of such cells. The new AMSBIO experimental cell lines provide you with the power to screen antibodies and ligands against your target, enhancing your search for new CAR T therapies.

A therapeutic Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) is a transmembrane protein designed with an extracellular domain based on an antibody single-chain variable fragment (scFv) and intracellular signaling domains derived from the TCR g chain, along with other costimulatory receptors. The scFv provides a specific binding domain that recognizes target proteins on cancer cells. A patient’s own T cells are isolated and activated, then transfected with a gene expressing the CAR. This reprograms the T cells to identify and attack tumor cells expressing the target protein, creating personalized immune cells designed to specifically target the patient’s cancer.

New stable CHO recombinant cell lines are available from AMSBIO for constitutively expressing full length human CD123, PSMA and ICOSL. Each stable clonal cell line was selected for different levels of expression to mimic different stages of cancer target cells with various CD123, PSMA or ICOSL expression levels.

At AMSBIO, we strive to provide tools at the cutting edge of cancer research. We produce a growing list of experimental cell lines, recombinant proteins and screening services to advance the search for new CAR T cell therapies.

