Radiometer and Perimed team up to improve wound care, hyperbaric diagnostics

The partnership between Radiometer and Perimed will give Radiometer the ability to sell Perimed’s unique wound care system and give Perimed the ability to expand the reach of their product through Radiometer’s strong distribution network.

Radiometer Medical ApS (Radiometer) partners with Perimed AB (Perimed) to accelerate and expand the distribution of the Perimed PeriFlux 6000 tcp0 2 standalone system. The partnership will combine Radiometer’s strong, direct and established commercial network with Perimed’s state-of-the-art system, thus allowing a wider range of customers and patients to benefit from the capabilities of the product.

At Radiometer, our vision is to improve global healthcare with reliable, fast and easy diagnoses. We strive hard to meet the needs and even surpass the expectations of our customers. The PeriFlux 6000 tcp0 2 standalone system is the latest generation of transcutaneous monitoring and we’re excited to obtain the distribution rights of the device and further expand its position in the market.” Henrik Schimmell, President and CEO of Radiometer

The Periflux 6000 tcp0 2 standalone system will be an addition to Radiometer’s existing portfolio of transcutaneous monitoring systems, designed to provide non-invasive measurements of oxygenation status. The PeriFlux 6000 tcp0 2 standalone system provides health care professionals with a reliable and easy tool to support wound healing predictions and will replace Radiometer’s TCM400.

Perimed’s mission is to improve the quality of life for people suffering from vascular diseases, by supplying diagnostic instruments in the field of microcirculation and peripheral macro circulation. We have good products, but our sales capacity is limited. Radiometer’s sales capability and knowledge in tcp0 2 is undisputed and we’re excited to have entered into this partnership. We hope this cooperation will lead to improved diagnostic capability in the wound care and hyperbaric sector.” Björn Bakken, President of Perimed

The PeriFlux 6000 tcp0 2 standalone system will initially be launched in the US with other markets to follow. As part of the launch in the US, Radiometer will take over the support of Perimed’s existing and future users of the PeriFlux 6000 tcp0 2 standalone.