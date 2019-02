Epicardio Simulation™ offers a new way to interact with a virtual heart. Accurate ECG and Cardiac EP signals are generated live in real-time and directly adapt to user interaction. Structured step by step interactive tutorials and tests using engaging real-time 3D simulation. Epicardio is accessible online from your web browser or as a downloadable app on MacOS and Windows systems – coming soon on tablet devices. Epicardio is available in English and Mandarin.

SCHILLER recommends epicardio as educational software

We are very excited to be able to bring Epicardio, this unique e-learning tool, to our customers. It will be a real added value. The fact, that most pathologies are integrated, allows the customers an extremely effective ECG reading training." Dominik Doppler, SCHILLER's VP Marketing and Sales

Become an ECG pro and practice your ECG knowledge with Epicardio