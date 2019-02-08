Radiometer's AQT90 FLEX analyzers used to assess D-dimer point-of-care testing for DVT

Radiometer Limited’s AQT90 FLEX analyzers have been used in a successful trial to assess D-dimer point-of-care testing (POCT) for suspected lower limb deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The editorial piece, published in Emergency Nurse, describes a reduction in patient waiting times of up to 75%.

The article, authored by Neal Aplin, Advanced Clinical Practitioner at the Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, describes how the Great Western Hospital’s ambulatory care unit (ACU) took over the provision of the DVT testing after the local community service closed in 2017. The ACU introduced the AQT90 FLEX in a bid to reduce waiting times which could be more than two hours for a laboratory D-dimer result. First and foremost, the POCT system was assessed for comparable clinical outcomes to the lab and patient safety.

Radiometer’s AQT90 FLEX analyzer was then implemented and successfully provided D-dimer testing in less than 21 minutes. This greatly reduced the length of patient stay and waiting times, enabling faster diagnoses and an improved patient experience.

Neal commented:

The AQT90 is very user-friendly and its rapid diagnostic [IVD] ability has had a significant impact on improving our patient flow and experience."

The resounding benefits gained from trialing the AQT90 FLEX analyzer for DVT at the point of care were considered a 'game-changer' for the ACU. The analyzer is now successfully being used to aid in the diagnosis of venous thromboembolism. Neal also notes that there is hope to expand POCT further in the ACU in the future.