Highly effective solution for detecting onset of aggregation in nanoparticles

Feb 19 2019

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K reports on how its NanoBrook Omni particle size analyzer and BI-ZTU autotitrator can be used together to detect the onset of aggregation in nanoparticles.

The NanoBrook Omni instrument offers a single powerful and accurate solution for particle sizing and zeta potential analysis. The instrument allows users to measure samples in nearly every possible suspension environment from high salts such as PBS and sea water to organic solvents and aqueous solutions. The instrument offers unmatched particle sizing, with the highest sensitivity, utilizing three light scattering measurement angles for truly unbiased measurement results. The BI-ZTU autotitrator option for the NanoBrook Omni provides an ideal solution for automated measurement of particle size as a function of pH.

Applications that use iron oxide nanoparticles are vast and growing due to its stability, low toxicity, and magnetic properties. Given the great potential for applications using iron oxide, it is highly desirable to understand the effect of chemical changes to the surface of the nanoparticle.

Aggregation of nanoparticles can occur due to changes in pH or temperature. In a new applications report researchers show how Dynamic light Scattering (DLS) offers a quick and easy way of determining the effective diameter (or size) of iron oxide nanoparticles and an autotitrator can help automate the process of detecting changes in particle size as a function of pH. They conclude that the NanoBrook Omni particle size analyzer and BI-ZTU autotitrator provide a highly effective instrumental solution for the detection on aggregation of nanoparticles due to changes in pH.

