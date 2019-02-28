AMSBIO's Detachin provides rapid and efficient cell detachment

Detachin™ Cell Detachment Solution from AMSBIO is a high-performance alternative to Trypsin/EDTA for detaching adherent cells from in vitro growth vessels. Detachin™ provides rapid, gentle, and effective detachment of a wide variety of adherent cells, including primary cells, from all commercially available tissue culture plasticware.

Proven to provide a consistent, safe, and efficient method for cell detachment and dissociation, Detachin™ contains protease and collagenase activities in an isotonic, phosphate buffer solution with EDTA. It has been tested successfully on many different primary cells and cell lines, including: bone marrow cells, stem cells, fibroblasts, hepatocytes, mouse germ cells, keratinocytes, macrophages, chick embryo cells, neuronal cells, vascular endothelial cells, A-375, BHK, CHO, COS, D54, HEK293, HeLa, L-929, M-24, MG-63, MRC-5, NIH-3T3, NT-2 cells, U-251, Vero, Sf9 insect cells, and many others.

Not only does Detachin™ Cell Detachment Solution offer improved cell viability compared to Trypsin, it also produces no mammalian or bacterial byproducts meaning there is no need to wash your detached cells.

Offered in a range of convenient formats including 100 mL, 10 x 100 mL, and 6-PAC (6 x 50 mL) sizes and stable at 4C for 2 months, Detachin™ provides an economic solution to labs regularly tasked with cell detachment protocols.