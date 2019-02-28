AMSBIO's Detachin provides rapid and efficient cell detachment

Feb 28 2019

Detachin Cell Detachment Solution from AMSBIO is a high-performance alternative to Trypsin/EDTA for detaching adherent cells from in vitro growth vessels. Detachin provides rapid, gentle, and effective detachment of a wide variety of adherent cells, including primary cells, from all commercially available tissue culture plasticware.

Related Stories

Proven to provide a consistent, safe, and efficient method for cell detachment and dissociation, Detachin contains protease and collagenase activities in an isotonic, phosphate buffer solution with EDTA. It has been tested successfully on many different primary cells and cell lines, including: bone marrow cells, stem cells, fibroblasts, hepatocytes, mouse germ cells, keratinocytes, macrophages, chick embryo cells, neuronal cells, vascular endothelial cells, A-375, BHK, CHO, COS, D54, HEK293, HeLa, L-929, M-24, MG-63, MRC-5, NIH-3T3, NT-2 cells, U-251, Vero, Sf9 insect cells, and many others.

Not only does Detachin™ Cell Detachment Solution offer improved cell viability compared to Trypsin, it also produces no mammalian or bacterial byproducts meaning there is no need to wash your detached cells.

Offered in a range of convenient formats including 100 mL, 10 x 100 mL, and 6-PAC (6 x 50 mL) sizes and stable at 4C for 2 months, Detachin provides an economic solution to labs regularly tasked with cell detachment protocols.

Source:

http://www.amsbio.com/

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AMSBIO launches circulating tumor DNA Reference Standards
ScreenIn3D receives accolades after launch of microfluidic cancer screening service
AMSBIO's comprehensive portfolio of knock-out cell lines and lysates
AMSBIO introduces new high yield cell-free protein expression kit
Engineering immune cells to develop promising cancer treatment
AMSBIO's experimental cell lines help enhance search for new CAR T therapies
AMSBIO offers new activator cell line for immune checkpoint therapy research
AMSBIO's noble metal coated substrates for applications in nanotechnology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Novel Imaging Methods for Biomedicine

Wei Min has been awarded the Pittcon 2019 Achievement Award. In this interview, he outlines the current imaging challenges in biomedicine and how his novel chemical imaging methods can overcome these.

Novel Imaging Methods for Biomedicine

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
AMSBIO expands Wnt signaling pathway product range to aid research