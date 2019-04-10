Neurostimulation for patients with chronic conditions

WHAT: Free public event in Sydney, Australia: "Neurostimulation: An established drug-free therapy for chronic conditions that can improve quality of life"

Neuromodulation for pain in the context of the opioid crisis

Neuromodulation for bladder conditions such as overactive bladder

Neuromodulation for movement disorders like Parkinsons disease

What the future holds

WHO: Organized by the Neuromodulation Society of Australia and New Zealand and International Neuromodulation Society

Featuring patients, and national and international experts

For the general public and healthcare providers

WHEN: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 12:00 - 16:30

WHERE: International Convention Centre Sydney

14 Darling Drive, Conference Room C2.3

Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia