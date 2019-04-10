Neurostimulation for patients with chronic conditions

Apr 10 2019

WHAT: Free public event in Sydney, Australia: "Neurostimulation: An established drug-free therapy for chronic conditions that can improve quality of life"

  • Neuromodulation for pain in the context of the opioid crisis
  • Neuromodulation for bladder conditions such as overactive bladder
  • Neuromodulation for movement disorders like Parkinsons disease
  • What the future holds

WHO: Organized by the Neuromodulation Society of Australia and New Zealand and International Neuromodulation Society

  • Featuring patients, and national and international experts
  • For the general public and healthcare providers

WHEN: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 12:00 - 16:30

WHERE: International Convention Centre Sydney
14 Darling Drive, Conference Room C2.3
Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia

Source:

https://www.neuromodulation.com/

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
