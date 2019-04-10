Neurostimulation for patients with chronic conditions

WHAT: Free public event in Sydney, Australia: "Neurostimulation: An established drug-free therapy for chronic conditions that can improve quality of life"
- Neuromodulation for pain in the context of the opioid crisis
- Neuromodulation for bladder conditions such as overactive bladder
- Neuromodulation for movement disorders like Parkinsons disease
- What the future holds
WHO: Organized by the Neuromodulation Society of Australia and New Zealand and International Neuromodulation Society
- Featuring patients, and national and international experts
- For the general public and healthcare providers
WHEN: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 12:00 - 16:30
WHERE: International Convention Centre Sydney
14 Darling Drive, Conference Room C2.3
Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia