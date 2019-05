AMSBIO introduces next-generation feeder-free medium for pluripotent stem cell culture

AMSBIO introduces StemFit® Basic04, a next-generation feeder-free medium for the maintenance of Induced Pluripotent Stem (iPS) and Embryonic Stem (ES) cells during the reprogramming, expansion and differentiation phases of stem cell culture. With its fully defined and animal-origin free formulation, StemFit® Basic04 is suited to both research studies and translation to cell therapy.

With the new StemFit® Basic04 it is now possible to experience market-leading colony expansion (scalable 100-fold expansion / week) allowing single-cell cloning and consistent high performance with a range of different matrices. The unique formulation offers flexible weekend free cell culture schedules, with lower than standard media volume consumption, plus fewer passages and media changes.

Provided in a single bottle, StemFit® Basic04 offers several additional advantages to simplify stem cell culture workflows, including a matrix coating-free and scraper-free protocol.