BioTek introduces new wide FOV camera for Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader

BioTek Instruments announces a new wide field of view (FOV) camera option for their Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader. The new wide FOV camera captures approximately four times the area compared to Cytation 5’s standard camera, allowing users to capture larger areas of interest with fewer images. The new camera increases the speed of acquisition for larger samples and accelerates statistically significant sampling for cell population analysis.

Cytation 5 combines automated digital microscopy and conventional microplate detection in a configurable, upgradable platform. It includes both filter-based and monochromator-based optics for multi-mode versatility and performance. The microscopy module, with its standard or new wide FOV cameras, enables cellular visualization up to 60x magnification in fluorescence, brightfield, color brightfield and phase contrast across a broad range of sample biologies. Cytation 5 has shaking, incubation to 65 °C, and a Peltier Cooling Module to ensure internal environmental stability for uncompromised assay integrity. CO 2 /O 2 gas controller and dual reagent injector module are also available. Cytation 5 comes with Gen5™ software, designed to make plate reading and image capture easy while providing information-rich data and images.