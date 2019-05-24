BioTek introduces new wide FOV camera for Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader

May 24 2019

BioTek Instruments announces a new wide field of view (FOV) camera option for their Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader. The new wide FOV camera captures approximately four times the area compared to Cytation 5’s standard camera, allowing users to capture larger areas of interest with fewer images. The new camera increases the speed of acquisition for larger samples and accelerates statistically significant sampling for cell population analysis.

BioTek introduces new wide FOV camera for Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader

Related Stories

Cytation 5 combines automated digital microscopy and conventional microplate detection in a configurable, upgradable platform. It includes both filter-based and monochromator-based optics for multi-mode versatility and performance. The microscopy module, with its standard or new wide FOV cameras, enables cellular visualization up to 60x magnification in fluorescence, brightfield, color brightfield and phase contrast across a broad range of sample biologies. Cytation 5 has shaking, incubation to 65 °C, and a Peltier Cooling Module to ensure internal environmental stability for uncompromised assay integrity. CO2/O2 gas controller and dual reagent injector module are also available. Cytation 5 comes with Gen5 software, designed to make plate reading and image capture easy while providing information-rich data and images.

Source:

BioTek Instruments

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy | Fluorescence

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    BioTek. (2019, May 24). BioTek introduces new wide FOV camera for Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 24, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190524/BioTek-introduces-new-wide-FOV-camera-for-Cytation-5-Cell-Imaging-Multi-Mode-Reader.aspx.

  • MLA

    BioTek. "BioTek introduces new wide FOV camera for Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader". News-Medical. 24 May 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190524/BioTek-introduces-new-wide-FOV-camera-for-Cytation-5-Cell-Imaging-Multi-Mode-Reader.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    BioTek. "BioTek introduces new wide FOV camera for Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190524/BioTek-introduces-new-wide-FOV-camera-for-Cytation-5-Cell-Imaging-Multi-Mode-Reader.aspx. (accessed May 24, 2019).

  • Harvard

    BioTek. 2019. BioTek introduces new wide FOV camera for Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader. News-Medical, viewed 24 May 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190524/BioTek-introduces-new-wide-FOV-camera-for-Cytation-5-Cell-Imaging-Multi-Mode-Reader.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Laser autofocus option added to BioTek’s Cytation Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Readers
BioTek Instruments expands in Canada
BioTek announces launch of Lionheart FX Automated Live Cell Imager
BioTek receives patent for imaging and microplate reading used in Cytation Cell Imaging Multi-Mode readers
BioTek launches Gen5 3.0 Data Analysis Software for imaging, microplate detection instruments
BioSpa 8 automated incubator announced by BioTek
Applying Quantitative Microscopy to Live Cells
BioTek to present new technologies for cell-based applications at analytica 2016

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
BioTek features versatile, automated life science instruments at SLAS 2017