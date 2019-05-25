SCHILLER’s CARDIOVIT FT-1 travels to Lourdes with numerous pilgrims

May 25 2019

Mid-May 2019, the "Interdiocesan pilgrimage to Lourdes" society once again traveled to Lourdes with numerous pilgrims. As in previous years, SCHILLER’s compact electrocardiograph CARDIOVIT FT-1 accompanied the group. The ultra-portable device with its intuitive touch screen and integrated thermal printer is ideal for mobile use.

SCHILLER’s CARDIOVIT FT-1 travels to Lourdes with numerous pilgrims

Around 1,400 people took part in the 123rd Interdiocesan pilgrimage 2019 (Interdiözesane Lourdeswallfahrt DRS). As is the case every year, many elderly people as well as people with disabilities took part in this pilgrimage. They were accommodated in the Accueil – a type of care accommodation hospital. DRS volunteers looked after the 150 or so people there to ensure that they received the best possible care. SCHILLER provided the group with a CARDIOVIT FT-1.

