People with type 2 diabetes are at an increased risk for heart failure and many people have both diseases, which requires careful medical management.

A scientific statement from the American Heart Association and the Heart Failure Society of America brings the management of both diabetes and heart failure into one document and describes new approaches to medications, lifestyle modifications as well as highlighting the importance of multi-disciplinary care that includes physicians, nurses, registered dieticians, social workers and other allied professionals.

The statement is published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.