Management of both diabetes and heart failure

Jun 8 2019

People with type 2 diabetes are at an increased risk for heart failure and many people have both diseases, which requires careful medical management.

A scientific statement from the American Heart Association and the Heart Failure Society of America brings the management of both diabetes and heart failure into one document and describes new approaches to medications, lifestyle modifications as well as highlighting the importance of multi-disciplinary care that includes physicians, nurses, registered dieticians, social workers and other allied professionals.

The statement is published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.

Source:

American Heart Association

Posted in: Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UAB study reveals how enzyme lipoxygenase drives heart failure after heart attacks
Stress-induced changes in heart rate may impair auditory perception
Heart patient at Loyola Medicine makes a $1.5 million gift to advance cardiology treatments
Diabetes drug reduces anxiety-like behaviors in mice
Minimally invasive treatment fixes hole in the heart
People living with HIV have increased risk for heart diseases and face health challenges
UA physician-scientist receives grant to study sleep apnea and heart health
Coffee not as bad for our arteries as previously thought

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
‘Promising’ results for beating heart patch that repairs heart cells after cardiac arrest