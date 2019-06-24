ScreenIn3D receives technology innovation prize

ScreenIn3D, a partner of AMSBIO, has received a share of the £1 million plus prize pot and will receive ongoing support from partners of Scottish Edge - a respected regional business support agency.

Scottish EDGE (https://www.scottishedge.com/) runs a competition aimed at identifying and supporting Scotland’s up-and-coming, innovative, high-growth potential entrepreneurial talent. The winning businesses for the latest Round 14 awards came from 37 multisector finalists, shortlisted from more than 280 applicants, who pitched their business idea live at Glasgow’s Technology and Innovation Centre and Edinburgh’s RBS Conference Centre on the 28th and 30th of May 2019.

Dr Michele Zagnoni, Chief Scientific Officer of ScreenIn3D said:

We are delighted to have received this important innovation prize that recognizes the groundbreaking screening services that we are able to provide to help drug developers validate the effectiveness of their compounds. Combining the latest advances in microfluidics and 3D culture in a unique screening platform, the service we provide has already shown real benefits to organization developing improved anticancer drug treatments, helping them to accelerate the introduction of personalized medicine solutions for this important area".

Over the past 10 years, 3D in vitro and ex vivo assay platforms using scaffolds, extracellular matrices (ECM) and scaffold / ECM-free formats have been increasingly used to create physiologically relevant models of organs and diseases. Such models have been extensively used as tools for analysis of drug activity response and monitoring potential changes at subcellular levels, to identify downstream targets post drug treatment. The cell response to drug treatment is not just determined by the inherent characteristics of the target cell, but is also influenced and at times controlled by signals derived from other cells and tissue type (such as stroma, fibroblasts, distinct immune cell compartments) either within the tumor microenvironment or the organ microenvironment. This characteristic makes finding effective therapy very difficult if the in vitro model does not recapitulate the in vivo components that mediate drug mechanisms of action.

ScreenIn 3D's innovative screening service combines the latest advances in microfluidics and cell culture to enable life scientists to study the effect of drugs on various cell types as well as their interactions in a 3D microenvironment.