BioTek unveils enhancements to market-leading 405 TS washer

BioTek Instruments continues to improve laboratory workflows while simplifying the user experience with the launch of their next generation 405 TS Microplate Washer. With new capabilities, 405 TS provides even more time-saving convenience and value for applications such as cell-based assays, ELISAs, bead washing and more.

Updated software allows the user to define a specific volume to remain in the wells after aspiration and a fully adjustable regulator enables fine-tuning of the vacuum pressure, protecting fragile cell layers and spheroids from disruption. Once created via the user-friendly touchscreen interface, protocols may be password-protected to prevent unauthorized or accidental changes, and quickly recalled for use. When integrated with BioTek’s BioStack™ Microplate Stacker, 405 TS displays the plate number in process and remaining overall processing time for all plates in the stack.

The new updates add to existing, advanced 405 TS features that enable any laboratory to operate at peak efficiency, including Verify™ technology to identify manifold tube blockages and report suspected clogs, and patented Ultrasonic Advantage™ for thorough, automated and hands-free manifold cleaning.

BioTek Instruments, Inc., headquartered in Winooski, VT, USA, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. Our comprehensive product line includes cell imaging systems, microplate readers, washers, dispensers, automated incubators and stackers. These products enable life science research by providing high performance, cost-effective analysis and quantification of biomolecules, biomolecular interactions and cellular structure and function across diverse applications. BioTek espouses a "Think Possible" approach that sets the tone for fresh ideas, unsurpassed customer service and original innovations.