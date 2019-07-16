NANOLIVE‘s novel CX-A defines a new standard for live cell imaging in 96 well plates for continuous organelle monitoring in cell populations

Nanolive announces today the market launch of the CX-A, the first microscope to combine the power of non-invasive, 3D Nanolive imaging with the throughput of automation.

Based upon Nanolive’s CX imaging platform (non-invasive – label-free - 3D - high-resolution), the new CX-A delivers a unique walk-away solution for long-term live cell imaging of cell organelles, single cells and cell populations at physiological conditions.

Nanolive's new CX-A. The first labelfree live cell tool for automated live cell imaging

Observe Living Cells from Population to Organelles

Every new discovery starts with an unprecedented observation. We have created a unique tool to seamlessly follow cells from the macro level of cell populations, down to their individual organelle ecosystem” Dr. Sebastien Equis, Nanolive’s co-founder and CTO.

The CX-A extends the exploration of living cells from single cells to cell populations without compromising on the highest precision and resolution proper to all Nanolive products. It enables scientists to investigate macro cellular dynamics like cell health, proliferation, movement and function as well as micro organelle dynamics and interactions e.g. mitochondrial network characterization.

Multiplex Live Cell Specs

Nanolive’s CX-A is designed to work with 96 well plates to multiply and parallelize experimental conditions, hence, bringing undoubtable significance to each experiment and delivering solid biological insights to researchers.

Furthermore, the system is equipped with multiple imaging modalities to correlate and compare physical and chemical information at each time-point. A fully integrated solution adapted to the most advanced professional needs.

Finally, in order to truly create an immersive and holistic experience of novel cell observation, it delivers 3D data sets for every single image at every single moment.

Long-Term Live Cell Incubation Walk-Away With Automation

Nanolive’s CX-A automates data acquisition, thus delivering new insights and understanding into biological processes. Nanolive’s completely redesigned intuitive user-interface enables first-time users to set-up experiments in just a few minutes and walk away, while the CX-A automatically collects the images.

In addition to improving data significance, multiple imaging regimens can be programmed within the same plate allowing users to run different applications in parallel. A real- time preview allows the user to navigate through the data at any time while offering an overview of the experimental protocol. The 3D dataset output can then be exported with just a few clicks to multiple data formats for analysis.

Unique Imaging Technique Image Cells from Seconds to Weeks

Nanolive’s CX-A can image living cells for a virtually limitless amount of time. Thanks to its unique harmless way of cell preparation and observation, hundreds of images can be collected each hour, transforming endpoint assays to continuous analysis, for days or weeks, while cells remain unperturbed in a physiologically controlled environment. Users can freely define the perfect imaging regimen for their cells without worrying about phototoxicity or photobleaching.

These unique properties of Nanolive’s CX-A system enable users to continuously monitor their precious, most-sensitive cells and to study their finest behaviors without missing anything.